Russia has been accusing the US of funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine for some time, stating that the Russian military has spent weeks exposing the pathogen research being carried out in Ukraine under the command of the Pentagon. As per Sputnik, the spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov has now stated that Ukrainian authorities have seriously contemplated using biological weapons against civilians in Donbass region and Russia.

On Wednesday, Konashenkov said that the newly-discovered facts show that Kyiv seriously considered using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and the Russian Federation. He also said that the Russian military is continuing its investigation of papers received from personnel of Ukraine-based biological laboratories, including the US' secret military biological activities in the country.

Authorities involved in the manufacture of biological weapons identified

Authorities involved in the manufacture of biological weapons components have been identified as a result of the investigation by scientists from the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, which includes the US Defense Department's chiefs and workers, as well as its major contractor organisations, according to Sputnik. Konashenkov also said that these campaigns were directly linked to Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden.

The Ministry of Defense official did not say when the fresh information will be made public. The Russian military has been slowly revealing the amount of US-funded pathogen research in Ukraine-based labs over the last month. The Ministry of Defense highlighted documents last week that implicated an investment corporation linked to Hunter Biden in the funding of a military biological programme in Ukraine.

Biden blamed Putin for employing biological weapons in warfare

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there is proof linking US political elites to actions at military biological labs in Ukraine. She further claimed that the Russian armed forces have information that Ukraine is developing biological weapon components under the supervision of the Pentagon in the United States, in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention. However, US President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of employing biological weapons in warfare. Last week on his visit to Poland, Biden called Putin a "butcher" for his actions in Ukraine.

Image: AP