Russia Claims To Destroy Multiple Ukrainian Military Targets As War Enters Day 45

At a time when the Russia-Ukraine war is nowhere near to subside any sooner, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed of destroying multiple Ukrainian military targets. As per that, the Ministry states that the Russian air defence systems near the settlement of Novomikhailovka have shot down a Ukrainian Su-27, while the Russian Aerospace Forces have also hit 54 Ukrainian military targets.

Additionally, the Russian Ministry has also claimed of destroying a large warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons near the settlement of Nimirovskoye in the Odessa region with the use of high-precision missiles. "Since the beginning of the special operation, 126 Ukrainian aircraft, 421 UAVs, 2,024 tanks, 225 rocket launchers, 876 field artillery, and mortars have been destroyed so far", it added.

Further stating that the DPR troops and Russia's armed forces will successfully liberate Mariupol without any doubt, the Ministry alleged that Ukraine is expected to continue its provocations and rocket attacks on the communities where civilians are located.

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out the Kramatorsk attack

Speaking on the recent missile attack on a train station in Eastern Ukraine's Kramatorsk city where thousands gathered on Friday. leading to the death of more than 50 people and injuring thousands mostly women and children, the Russian Defence Ministry made a direct attack on Ukraine stating that an analysis of the impact radius of the missile that hit Kramatorsk confirms that it was launched from the Ukrainian Army-controlled area.

Levelling the allegations of staging the attack on Kramatorsk, the Russian Ministry in its statement stated that the purpose behind attacking the railway station in Kramatorsk was to disturb the evacuation of the civilians from the city in order to use them as a 'human shield' for defending Ukrainian armed forces.

