Russia Claims To Have Destroyed Depot For Storage Of Harpoon Anti-ship Missiles In Odessa

Russian high-precision, long-range air-based missiles have destroyed a depot in Odessa which had Harpoon anti-ship missiles that were provided to Ukraine by NATO nations, the Defence Ministry of Russia said in its latest report.

The Russian Defence said that Moscow's high-precision ground-based armament has destroyed a launching ramp and reloading vehicle of US-made HIMARS deployed near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk. The latest report of the Russian Defence Ministry comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine has transcended 140 days.

"High-precision long-range air-based missiles have destroyed 1 depot in one of the buildings of an industrial entity in Odessa that storaged Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries," the Russian Defence Ministry said in the latest update.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the aerospace forces of Moscow have eliminated 4 command posts, including a battalion from the 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade and of 242nd Battalion from the 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Dergachi in the Kharkiv region. In addition, Russian aerospace destroyed 6 munitions depots near Bondarnoye and Vasyukovka in DPR, Malinovka in Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.

The Russian armed forces carried out at the base of 97th Battalion from 60th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU deployed near Novodanilovka which resulted in the death of "65 nationalists" and more than 10 special motor vehicles.

Russia claims to have shot down Ukrainian Mi-17 helicopter

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that Moscow's forces have brought down a Ukrainian Mi-17 helicopter near Slovyansk,

a Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian forces near Velikaya Kamyshevakha and a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near Bolshiye Prokhody.

Furthermore, the Russian Defence claimed to have intercepted Ukraine's Tochka-U ballistic missile near Dmitrenko, HIMARS MRLS near Izium, Tavriya and Alchevsk regions. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has ordered armed forces of Moscow to stop Ukrainian forces from launching rocket attacks in Donbass and other regions, TASS reported. Shoigu visited Russian military groupings, Yug and Center military groupings who are involved in military offensive. The commanders of the Yug (South) and Center military groupings who are participating in Russia's military offensive briefed Shoigu about the situation in Ukraine.

Image: AP

