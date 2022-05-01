Russia Claims To Have Destroyed S-300 Systems, Ammunition & Fuel Warehouses In Ukraine

Amidst the brutal war in Eastern Europe, which entered its 67th day on Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its Aerospace Forces annihilated two S-300 missile systems. In addition, it also damaged two warehouses with ammunition and fuel on Ukrainian territory, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, stated on Sunday.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Artemovsk. Two ammunition and fuel warehouses in the areas of the settlements of Privolnoe and Shevchenko of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit," the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

General Konashenkov further stated that the Russian forces also targeted as many as 15 strongholds and areas of concentration of Ukrainian troops and equipment. He further claimed that the Russian troops also demolished a military airfield's runway as well as a hangar with weapons and ammunition brought from the United States and European nations to the Odessa region. Russian air defence systems also destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24M aircraft, 12 drones and two Tochka-U missiles in the Kharkov region, Konashenkov added.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed nine aerial targets of Russian Air Force

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed at least nine aerial targets of the Russian Air Force in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Air Force Command stated that it destroyed seven Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and two SU-25s, The Kyiv Independent reported. Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had lost over 1,000 tanks, around 200 planes and 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles since the beginning of the war on February 24. He also stated that more weaponry and rockets will be employed against Ukraine despite Russia's enormous losses.

Fire breaks out at Russian Defense Ministry's facility in Belgorod region

On Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on his Telegram channel that a fire broke out at the Russian Defense Ministry's facility in the Belgorod border region. "A fire broke out on the territory of one of the facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry on the border of three municipalities - the Borisovsky and Belgorodsky regions and the Yakovlevsky city district. The information about the injured and the damage is being found out," he wrote, reported news agency TASS. Gladkov further stated that response personnel were spotted on the site to limit the tragedy and ensure security.

Image: AP