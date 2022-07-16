Russia Clarifies 'no Peace Talks' With Ukraine Even If Grain Agreement Reached

There will be no possible resumption of peace talks with Ukraine even if the agreement between Kremlin, brokering nation Turkey and Kyiv on establishing a naval corridor for safe passage of the grain for export to the international markets is reached, as per a Russian leader Leonid Slutsky. The Moscow-appointed leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) from the breakaway oblast of Donetsk and Luhansk said, according to Tass: "An agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine by sea may be signed in Istanbul with the UN’s mediation next week. Of course, after that, the agreement will require implementation, and our [the EU - TASS] expectations are not too high."

Slutsky, who is a part of the Russian delegation working on the Black Sea Initiative outcome document, further clarified that even though an agreement may be signed as early as next week in Istanbul, this would, in no way, imply a resumption of dialogue with Ukrainian officials on the subject of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The agreements on grain export [from the Black Sea] are no guarantee the Moscow and Kiev will resume peace talks," reminded leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Slutsky. He continued, "Hideous atrocities are being committed [by Ukrainian forces] including against our prisoners of war (POWs) captured in Ukraine."

'Critical role' of naval transit for export of grain

An agreement is expected to be signed by Russia as felicitated by Ankara's delegation. European Union officials also highlighted the "critical role" of naval transit for the export of grain from Ukraine via the maritime lanes in the Black Sea. However, the head of the Russian Duma rejected any prospect of cooperation with Ukraine or mediation by Turkey to start negotiations. "Today, our so to say partners, but, in other words, opponents in Kyiv want to fight. It is unreasonably, it is incomprehensible, it is perversive from a normal point of view," Slutsky asserted. He reminded that Ukraine is being encouraged to fight with Russia "by the collective West."

"They are set for antagonism. They continue to hold nationalist positions," he added . Kremlin has supported proposals pitched by the UN to draft a corridor and sign a document in order to allow the Ukrainian grain to pass via ports in the Black Sea which Kyiv's forces say has been blocked by Russian troops. A four-party consultation between the United Nations, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine is expected to take place, Russia's Defense ministry’s Spokesman Igor Konashenkov informed.