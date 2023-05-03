Russia Says Putin 'wasn't In Kremlin' At Time Of Alleged Attack, Bans Civilians Drones

The Kremlin on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. It clarified that Putin was not in his residence during the attack which Moscow has described as a "planned terrorist act" and stated that it believed the Russian President had been the target. “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the 9 May Parade,” RIA said.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on the launch of drones in Moscow. An exception is made for devices. "used by state authorities”, the mayor added.

Alleged attack takes place before Russia's Victory Day

The use of unauthorised drones in the Russian capital has been outlawed. The Kremlin said that two drones aimed towards the president's official residence were disabled by security agencies. Putin is safe and continues his scheduled work routine, the Kremlin added.

The President's office said that "Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place and time of its choosing," the statement noted. “We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added. The incident happened “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present.”