WATCH: The Moment Alleged Ukrainian Drone Hits Kremlin After Being Intercepted By Russia

An unverified tape released first by the channel of the Russian military news outlet Zvezda shows the moment that the UAV drones launched by the Ukrainian saboteurs hit the Kremlin, the official residence of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The attack resulted in the pale smoke rising behind the main Kremlin Palace. The walled citadel is seen on fire due to the fragments of the unmanned drone scattered around the premises after being intercepted by Russia. The visuals were recorded in the neighbourhood from across the Moskva River. It first appeared on the Telegram channel that covers Russia's military perspective on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Kremlin has claimed the footage as "proof of attack" on the Russian Federation's head of state Putin.

"I am hoping that response is going to be adequate": Tatiana Kukhareva, Russian Journalist after Kremlin claims an attempt of assassination on Russian President Vladimir Putin by Kyiv (Ukraine).

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day," Kremlin's statement said. "The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," it added.

No casualties or material damage from fallen fragments

The dramatic footage, which wasn't independently verified by Republic TV, shows the Ukrainian drone exploding when approaching the Kremlin. Russia's presidential administration later assured that there were no casualties or material damage from the fallen fragments on the Kremlin building. Moscow regards the attempted attack by the Kremlin as an "attempt of assassination on the life of the President of Russia." The two drones were disabled by Russia's state security services including the main successor agency to the Soviet Union's KGB, Federal Security Service [FSB]. Putin was uninjured, the Kremlin confirmed in the update.

The latter has asserted that it reserved the right to retaliate, although, at this time, it remains unclear what retaliatory measures Kremlin plans to take. The attack came just days ahead of May 9 Victory Day parade on Red Square that marks Soviet Union's Red Army's victory against the Nazi troops during WWII.

In parallel to the incident, a 58-hour stay-at-home curfew was declared in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in the southern region. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, has stated the limits on the freedom of movement into and out of the city were imposed due to the counter-offensive that the Ukrainian military is preparing to launch against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is on a visit to the Nordic state of Finland, NATO’s new member, declared on Wednesday that Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces "soon," adding that there will likely be modern warplanes supplied to his Air Force. Ukraine's President will travel to Germany after concluding his visit.