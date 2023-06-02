Russia Condemns Kyiv Drone Attack, Plans For 'the Harshest Retaliation Possible'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council has criticised and condemned the Ukrainian regime’s actions, as per a TASS News agency report. While talking about the Ukrainian troops' recent drone attacks in Moscow, Dmitry Medvedev has described the Ukrainian regime’s actions as terrorism. Further, he has pointed out that the only way to counteract terrorists is to destroy them.

It is to be noted that this statement by the deputy chairman comes when the Ukrainian president is attending the European Political Community Summit in Moldova. At the meeting, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there will be 47 leaders from different countries. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Before the second meeting of the European Political Community, I met with @sandumaiamd. We continue to strengthen cooperation between our countries and counter the challenges posed by Russia together."

Before the second meeting of the European Political Community, I met with @sandumaiamd. We continue to strengthen cooperation between our countries and counter the challenges posed by Russia together.

🇺🇦🇲🇩 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2023



Medvedev calls Ukrainians "Terrorists"

Earlier, while talking about the Ukrainian terror attack, Medvedev said, "This is an act of terrorism, and there is no other way to qualify it. If it is an act of terrorism, there is only one way to respond to it. No country can afford to negotiate with terrorists, terrorists must be destroyed."

Further, on Telegram, he posted a video showing his conversation with military servicemen at the combined arms training ground Prudboy in the Volgograd Region. According to TASS, in that video, he said, "It is clear to everyone that it was an absolutely terrorist attack, it was not a military battle, not military action. It does not even fit in with any rules of warfare."

Medvedev went on to say, "To cause damage to the civilian population and only that, because those means of destruction, those drones that were used, they cannot damage either military facilities or public administration buildings." He also stressed the purpose of such an attack.