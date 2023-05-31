Russia Continues To Accuse Ukraine Of Drone Attacks After Strike On Another Oil Refinery

Another Ukrainian drone crashed at a second big oil refinery in southern Russia, according to local officials. The drone crashed at the Ilsky plant early this morning, however, there has been no information provided regarding the damage, said the Operational HQ of the Krasnodar Territory, reported Sky News. Furthermore, they added, "A controlled explosion was carried out on the fallen drone."

Two Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow

It is to be noted that earlier, a drone struck the Afipsky refinery, just 15 miles away, causing a fire to break out. The first drone attack by the Ukrainian troops has been reported by Russian officials. The plants have been located approximately 50 miles east of the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, one of Russia's most important oil export gateways, reported Sky News. Further, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, confirmed a fuel oil distillation unit was ablaze until 2.30 am. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported in the first Ukrainian drone attack in Russian territory. In the first drone attack on Moscow, at least three apartment buildings have been damaged in a residential district on May 30. However, Ukraine has denied its direct involvement.

Putin downplays the first drone attack by Kyiv

Vladimir Putin has downplayed drone attacks on Moscow because he has "limited options" left to retaliate, said military experts, as per UK media reports. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Putin has been stuck single with "narrative" that is to villainise the West. Further. It added, "His defence ministry "conveniently claimed" Russian forces had carried out strikes on Ukrainian intelligence centres the same day.

No mention of Moscow drone attack in Zelenskyy's nightly address

The latest Zelenskyy address to the world has no mention of the drone strike that damaged buildings in Russia's capital city, as per his official Twitter account. It is to be noted that after the first drone attack, the Ukrainian president had denied that Kyiv has direct involvement in the attack after Vladimir Putin called the assault a "terrorist attack" by Ukraine. Zelenskyy has discussed everything excluding the recent Russian drone attack.

What did Zelenskyy's latest address include?

During the address, the Ukrainian president focussed on the latest barrage of strikes on his country and thanked air defence forces for repelling another night-time raid by Russian drones. Further, he has also offered condolences to those killed in the attacks. He also highlighted the phone call that had taken place between him and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz. While talking about the meetings, he also mentioned the meeting with representatives of British defence company BAE Systems with "an appropriate base for production and repair in Ukraine". A delegation from the US Atlantic Council think tank had also met the Ukrainian president.