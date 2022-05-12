Russia Demands Apology From Poland Over Red Paint Attack On Its Ambassador

Russia has demanded an official apology from the Polish authorities over the attack on the Russian ambassador in Warsaw on May 9. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski on Wednesday, 11 May. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Krzysztof Krajewski that Russia is "expecting" an official apology from Polish authorities in connection with an attack on Russian ambassador Sergei Andreev in Warsaw, TASS reported.

The Russian government has raised the demand of ensuring the safety of the ambassador and all the employees of Moscow's embassy in Poland. Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow's decision in response to the attack on Sergei Andreev will be based on Polish authorities, as per the TASS report. The statement of the Russian Ambassador comes after the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev was attacked by crowds of people during his victory at the military memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers on Zwirki and Wigura Street in Warsaw in a diplomatic car with a Russian flag.

Sergei Andreev attacked by people at military memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers

As he arrived at the soviet soldiers' cemetery to lay flowers on Victory Day, Sergei Andreev was met by the people opposing the war between Russia and Ukraine. The protesters had arrived at the spot before Andreev. The protesters carrying Ukrainian flags, and red-painted sheets chanted anti-Russian slogans, AP reported. The diplomats tried to enter the military memorial cemetery, however, the protesters stopped them. Red paint was thrown at Sergei Andreev by protesters preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Soviet soldiers who died during the second world war.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticised the attack and said, "people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror. Zakharova had highlighted that the "admirers of the neo-Nazis" had shown their face" and stressed that the attack on Russian ambassador indicated "course for the reincarnation of fascism," according to AP. Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau had called the incident “highly deplorable.” It is to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Poland has been supporting Kyiv and imposing sanctions against Moscow.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)