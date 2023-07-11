Russia Demands 'clarification' From Turkey Over Ukraine's Azov Prisoner Release

Russia has demanded from Turkey an explanation about the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war which, according to the Kremlin, violates the terms agreed between the two allies during their handover. Kremlin on Monday, July 10, asserted that it is waiting for a clarification from Turkey over its decision to release the Ukrainian POWs. Commanders of five Azov Battalions, who were in Turkey, were let go by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Greeting the soldiers in the footage on social media, Zelenskyy said, "We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home. Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives. Glory to Ukraine!" The Azov Battalion commanders, who were a part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, were in Turkey for security purposes. They surrendered last year after the city of Mariupol fell to the Russians.

Azov battalion fighters, whom Russia labels as "neo-Nazis," put up a fierce battle from inside the sprawling Azovstal steel plant before they laid down their weapons and were taken to unknown locations by the Russian soldiers as POWs.

'We expect to receive clarifications from the Turkish side': Peskov

As they were released during Zelenskyy's visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed on the importance of the dialogue between the two countries and the significance of keeping word. "It is very important that, unlike a number of countries of the so-called collective West, Turkey maintains a dialogue with us," Peskov asserted. "And, moreover, maintains it at a high and top level. We will use these channels of dialogue to clarify our position," he added during a conference.

"We intend to continue our relations with the Republic of Turkey. They are truly versatile. And we will continue mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation ... But of course, in the course of our dialogue, we expect to receive clarifications from the Turkish side about what happened," Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Peskov said.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, meanwhile discussed the issue of the release of the Azov prisoners with the Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. “The ministers reaffirmed the need to preserve and strengthen the trust-based nature of the ties between Moscow and Ankara,” a Russian readout of the call read. Under the prisoner exchange deal, the soldiers of the Azov battalion were supposed to remain in Turkey until the war ended.