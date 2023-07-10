Zelenskyy Welcomes Ukraine Commanders Post Prisoner Swap, Freed Leaders Vow To Fight Again

Ukrainian commanders who were captured by Moscow have vowed to return to the battlefield following a prisoner swap. The commanders had been captured by Russia after leading the defence of Mariupol from the Azovstal steel plant. The decision has been criticized by Russia.

On July 8, the announcement of going back to the field by the commanders had been made during a press conference held shortly after arriving in Lviv, Ukraine. During the press briefing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present. They had previously been in Turkey as part of the prisoner swap.

A sigh of relief for the Ukrainian commanders comes after a lengthy siege. The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol fell under complete Russian control in 2022 with the surrender of Azovstal, the city’s last bastion of Ukrainian defence. The Russian military troops have claimed that over 2,000 Ukrainian service members surrendered there.

Ukrainian commanders address a press briefing

During the press briefing, some of the fighters shared their experiences in Turkey and shared their expectations for the future, reported CNN News. Denys Prokopenko, a commander of the Azov regiment, said, "The most important thing for today is that the Ukrainian army has seized the strategic initiative on the front line and is moving forward every day.”

Further, he added that "returning to the front line" was the reason he and others had returned to Ukraine. One can see in the video shared by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that large crowds gathered in Lviv to greet the leaders. Further, in the Press conference, the Azov deputy commander Svyatoslav Palamar described his experience in Turkey using a poem by famed Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka.

“We are paraplegics with sparkling eyes, with a strong soul and a weak will. Eagle wings are growing behind our backs but we were shackled to the Turkish soil,” he said, adding that Zelenskyy and his team found the key “to take their shackles off.” “We will continue to do our job. We are military men. We took an oath,” Palamar added.

Later, Zelenskyy thanked his Ukrainian soldiers and President Erdogan in particular who have helped to bring the Azovstal leaders home. He also announced the appointment of Oleksandr Pivnenko as the new commander of the National Guard. While making the announcement of the new leader, he described him as a “powerful soldier… and combat officer who distinguished himself in the battles against Russian invaders, in particular, in the battles for Bakhmut.”

Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian soldiers

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy heaped praise on Ukrainian armymen and wrote, "500 days of the full-scale war. During this time, thousands and thousands of our people showed strength, glory and courage of the Ukrainian people in battles for the sake of our state. Almost 50,000 of our people have been awarded state awards."

Further, in the same tweet, he added, "298 Ukrainian men and women have been awarded the highest title of Hero of Ukraine.

I am proud of all of them and grateful to each of them, we remember our heroes. We cannot name all the names now. We will be able to tell about some heroes only after our victory – their bravery is so special."

While affirming the victory of Ukraine, Zelenskyy wrote, "But Ukraine will always be grateful to all of them. And please, honour our heroes! And tell your children, your friends, and the whole world about them.

Glory to all who fight for Ukraine!"

Russia's response:

This release was denounced by Russia immediately. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Ankara had promised under the exchange agreement to keep the men in Turkey and complained Moscow had not been informed."