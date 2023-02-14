Russia Denies 'completely Unfounded' Accusations Of Plotting Coup In Moldova

The Russian foreign ministry has denied accusations that it is attempting to carry out a coup in Moldova. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said that the allegations are "unreasonable and unprovable".

"This is a classical method often used by the USA, other Western countries and Ukraine – accusing along with citing supposedly classified intelligence information first, and then using this to justify its own illegal action… The real goal of Kyiv in spreading disinformation about ‘a Russian plan to destabilise Moldova' is to involve Chișinău in a tough confrontation with Russia. The Moldovan government confirms this fake in order to use a myth of Russian threat to distract from its domestic issues, created by the social and economic course of the current government, and enhance fighting against dissent and political opponents," Zakharova said, as per a report from Ukrainian Pravda.

Zakharova urged the Moldovan government to demonstrate state wisdom, resist foreign provocations, and prioritize the interests of their citizens, recognizing the significant advantages that stable and amicable relations with Russia could bring to Moldova. Russia's statement comes on the heels of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcement that Ukrainian Intelligence had obtained information about the Kremlin's intentions to take control of Moldova. He added that he had shared this information with Moldova's President, Maia Sandu. The Moldovan President later confirmed what Zelenskyy had said. As of now, the US maintains that it does not have any independent information about such a plan.

Ties between Russia and Moldova

Russia and Moldova have a complex relationship, with ties that are primarily political and economic. Moldova is a former Soviet republic and has historically had close ties with Russia, but the two countries have also had disagreements and tensions. Russia has been involved in conflicts in Moldova, particularly in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which has a majority ethnic Russian population.

Russia has also been a major energy supplier to Moldova, and the two countries have signed agreements on trade and investment. However, Moldova has pursued closer ties with the European Union, which has led to tensions with Russia. Moldova has also accused Russia of meddling in its domestic politics, and there have been disputes over issues such as Russian military presence in Transnistria and the transit of Russian gas through Moldova.