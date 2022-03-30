Russia Denies Nuclear Security Threat In Ukraine; 'all NPPs Working In Normal Mode'

Dismissing reports of nuclear security threat to Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday said all operating units of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country are working in normal mode.

"Statements about threats to nuclear security allegedly created by Russia's actions in Ukraine are untrue. The operating units of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in that country are working in normal mode," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

Antonov was commenting on a recent statement by US Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Sunday said Ukraine's nuclear regulator has informed that Russian forces had seized Slavutychit and that it is closely monitoring the situation in a Ukrainian city where many people live, who work at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

The IAEA chief said he was concerned over the Chornobyl NPP staff's ability to regularly rotate and return to their homes in the nearby city of Slavutych to rest. "There has been no staff rotation at the NPP for nearly a week now," the regulator said.

Grossi has reached Ukraine for holding discussions on the agency's planned delivery of technical assistance to Ukraine for ensuring the security of the country's nuclear facilities. The Director-General of the UN watchdog will be talking with senior government officials and will further discuss the plans for averting the risk of an accident that could endanger people and the environment, the agency said on Tuesday.

IAEA @RafaelMGrossi is in #Ukraine to start delivery of urgent technical assistance to ensure safety and security of country's nuclear facilities and help avert the risk of an accident that could endanger people and the environment.

Ukraine seeks IAEA's support

This is the IAEA Director-General's first visit to Ukraine ever since Russia started its aggressive military actions in Ukraine further attacking nuclear facilities. Following the Russian actions, Ukraine has been repeatedly seeking the assistance of the UN nuclear watchdog for safety and security to which the IAEA has drawn up concrete and detailed plans for safety and security assistance to Ukraine’s nuclear sites, which include fifteen nuclear power reactors at four plants as well as the Chornobyl NPP, where radioactive waste management facilities are located following the 1986 accident.