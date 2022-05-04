Russia Denies Reports Of Plans To Announce Military Mobilisation Against Ukraine

The Kremlin denied on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin intended to declare war on Ukraine and call for a national mobilisation on May 9, when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in World War II. It is worth mentioning here that so far, Putin has referred to Russia's involvement in Ukraine as a "special military operation," rather than a war. However, some Western politicians and political analysts believe that Putin is planning a major announcement for next Monday, with scenarios ranging from an outright declaration of war to a declaration of victory.

"There is no chance of that. It’s nonsense." Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said during a when asked about reports that Putin will declare war on Ukraine on May 9.

During a press conference, Peskov also stated that people should not believe rumours about a national mobilisation. Notably, the May 9 Victory Day is one of Russia's most important national holidays, commemorating the enormous Soviet sacrifice made in defeating Nazi Germany during what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War. An estimated 27 million Soviet citizens were killed in the 1941-45 war, which devastated the Soviet Union and left almost every Soviet family in mourning. Putin has previously used Victory Day speeches to poke fun at the West and highlight the firepower of Russia's post-Soviet armed forces.\

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 killed thousands of people, displaced millions more, and sparked fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. As the war entered its 70th day on Wednesday, Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, launching rockets at a steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine's last bastion, as the European Union prepared to impose oil sanctions on Moscow.

Putin claims that the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the US was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow needed to defend itself against persecution of Russian-speaking people. He portrays the conflict as an unavoidable clash with the United States, which he accuses of threatening Russia by meddling in its affairs and enlarging the NATO military alliance. Whereas, Ukraine claims to be fighting an imperial-style land grab and dismisses Putin's claims of genocide as nonsense.

