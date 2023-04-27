Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia is not planning to take the nuclear route, but made it clear that its patience should not be tested. According to The Guardian, Zakharova's comment followed a series of comments by top Russian officials, including the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who have issued threats of using nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war in the past. Earlier this week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev asserted that Moscow might use the deadly nuclear weapons first in case of aggression against the country and its allies.

“We will do everything to prevent the development of events according to the worst scenario, but not at the cost of infringing on our vital interests,” Zakharova asserted at a press briefing, as per the report by The Guardian. “I do not recommend that anybody doubt our determination and put it to the test in practice,” she added. The Russian diplomat condemned Washington for arming Ukraine and also expressed her displeasure with the expansion of NATO. While Finland became the 31st member of NATO this month, Ukraine has expressed its intention to join the Western alliance as well. “They [the US] continue to deliberately infringe on our fundamental interests, deliberately generate risks and raise the stakes in the confrontation with Russia …,” said Zakharova.

Russia continues to track Ukriane’s dirty bomb potential

In the Thursday press briefing, Zakharova suggested how Russia is tracking the chances of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons or developing its own “dirty bomb”, TASS reported. "As for the possibility of Ukraine obtaining nuclear arms or creating a ‘dirty’ bomb, any signs of such activity are being very closely monitored by relevant Russian agencies," she noted. “We also remember calls for preventive strikes by NATO on Russia, remarks by Ukrainian active political forces and politicians urging that a nuclear strike be delivered on Russia. We have repeatedly provided our assessment of these absolutely insane and unacceptable ideas. We do not consider it necessary to analyse the never-ending cries that come from the Kyiv regime because sometimes they are indeed in some sick demented condition and it is clear for everyone to see,” she added.

Earlier this week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev alluded that Moscow may use nuclear weapons first in case of any aggression. “Opponents should not underestimate Russia's determination,” Medvedev asserted. The Russian diplomat served as the Russian President between 2008 and 2012. “The modern world is sick, and a world war is possible, but it can still be avoided,” he added.