'Russia Entitled To Do Whatever...': Dmitry Medvedev On Defence & Western Sanctions

In an article for Russian state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia should not stick to "traditional courtesy" and should use all available means of defence in lieu of US-led western sanctions including any use or rights and property of “economy subjects” from unfriendly states. "We are entitled to do whatever we consider appropriate based on our law with their assets," wrote the former head of state for Russia.

"Boundaries of traditional courtesy must not limit us in our choice of methods of defence in any way after the imposition of illegitimate, totally boorish sanctions against our country. This includes any use of rights and property of economy subjects from unfriendly states," Medvedev said in his article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta. "It is obvious that states, which have been subjected to illegal sanctions or restrictions by Washington and other Western states to some degree, will seek to circumvent all these restrictions. By acting quietly or, on the contrary, by acting boldly, disregarding international rules, without taking any interests of developed nations into account, including rejection of protection of their intellectual property," he wrote. "We’ve got yet to learn all that," he stated.

Sanctions against Russia hurting EU citizens: Medvedev

“One can only sympathise with ordinary citizens of the EU countries. Their fiery slogans about solidarity with Ukraine will not warm the house, they will not fill the gas tank of the car,” wrote Medvedev. He called the sanctions "hellish" as blockades and other restrictions on them are resulting in citizens of the EU having to “pay insane bills for utilities or fuel.” Medvedev wrote that now Russia has no one to talk and negotiate with in the West” as “there is nothing about it and there is no need to”. It was the events of the past year that annulled the very possibility of a trusting and respectful dialogue, he wrote.

