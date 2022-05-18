Russia Expels Dozens Of European Diplomats; Italy, France Decry Moscow's Retaliatory Move

Russia expelled dozens of European diplomats on May 18, marking the Kremlin's latest retaliatory move after Western countries expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to state-run news agency TASS and RIA Novosti, Russia expelled 24 Italian diplomats on May 18, in response to Italy's expulsion of Russian officials in April.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced the dismissal of 34 French diplomats and 27 Spanish diplomats in statements posted on its website, citing France and Spain's decisions to expel Russian diplomats last month as the reason. The Spanish officials will have one week to leave Russia, while the French diplomats will have two weeks.

The expulsion of Italian diplomats from Russia is a "hostile act," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on May 18. "This absolutely must not lead to an interruption of diplomatic channels because it is through those channels that, if we succeed, peace will be achieved and that is certainly what we want," Draghi added.

Russia's tit-for-tat move

Further, Russia had previously expelled dozens of other European officials, including diplomats from the EU, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, last month. The expulsions follow a wave of dismissals of Russian officials from Western countries. According to a Foreign Policy analysts, at least 394 Russian officials have been expelled from diplomatic missions around the world since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Italy, France and Spain are among the European nations that have expelled more than 300 Russians since the February 24 invasion. They accused Russian diplomats of spying in many cases, which Moscow has denied. Last month, Russia sent 45 Polish and 40 German employees home as part of its retaliatory response. It has also announced tit-for-tat moves against, Finland, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Japan.

France condemns Russia's action, calls it an unjustified retaliation

France condemned Russia's action, calling it an unjustified retaliation for its own decision in April to expel "several dozen Russian agents acting on our territory under diplomatic status and working against our security interests."

Many of those dismissed, according to Western officials, are involved in Russian espionage. Further, according to the Guardian, Cyprus, Malta, and Hungary are the only EU countries that have not expelled Russian diplomats from their territory since February.

(With agency inputs)