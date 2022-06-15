Russia Expresses Concerns Over US' Plans To Send More HIMARS Missiles To Ukraine

As the ruthless war in Ukraine continues unabated, Russia has expressed concerns over the United States' plans to send more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMRS) to Ukraine. Russian diplomat Anatoly Antonov stated that US Under Secretary of Defense, Colin Kahl's remarks about the possibility of increasing HIMARS missiles' supply to Ukraine are exceedingly worrying and reflect Washington's intentions towards escalation. "The fact that a high-ranking Pentagon official sees the possibility of broadening supplies of long-range systems causes extreme concern. This remark may be viewed as Washington’s intention to move towards further escalation," Antonov remarked, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian ambassador to the US further stated that Kahl's remarks simply prove that the "Americans aren't interested in a peaceful resolution" to the ongoing crisis. "No wonder the official’s remarks were made in the run-up to a yet another meeting of the US and its allies to discuss military support of Ukraine," Antonov remarked, adding that this is how the administration is persuading its allies that there is no other option than to continue supplying the Kyiv regime with armaments.

US vows to continue providing military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has claimed that the Russian onslaught has resulted in massive human casualties as the world has seen appalling evidence of their atrocities and war crimes in the places they attempted to control. Furthermore, he vowed to continue supplying military assistance to war-torn Ukraine in the face of these atrocities. However, President Biden also assured that his country will not provide missile systems to Ukraine that may be used to attack Russia.

Russia slams US for providing military assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian government has slammed the United States for providing military assistance to Ukraine. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned that any supply of weapons to Kyiv increases the risk of a direct clash between Moscow and Washington. He also accused the Biden administration of doing absolutely nothing to find a solution to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. The minister further claimed that Russia did not see signs of US readiness to de-escalate the growing tensions since Moscow presented its security guarantee proposals in December 2021.

Image: AP