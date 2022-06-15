Russia Ukraine War LIVE: NATO Chief Urges ‘more Heavy Weapons’ For Ukraine

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Zlenskyy's troops struck Russian military equipment in Kherson Oblast, including three howitzers, 19 armoured vehicles and 33 other vehicles, as well as four units of engineering equipment. Russian forces have also lost two ammunition depots. According to Kyiv independent, at least 70 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed.
Ukrainian military is holding back the Russians from three directions at once to prevent them from advancing to Lysychansk, the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said on Wednesday. The city is located in the Sievierodonetsk Raion of the Luhansk Oblast where Russians are pushing for total control. "In Lysychansk, if you are alive, it is a good day," the police chief, who oversees the Luhansk region told BBC.
Lysychansk, Ukraine. Russian troops keep shelling the residential areas. Bullets and missiles are hitting civilians. pic.twitter.com/dyLauaXkH8— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) June 12, 2022
NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Tuesday, called on western states to send Ukraine more heavy weapons as it battles Russia’s war. " “Ukraine should have more heavy weapons and NATO allies and partners have provided heavy weapons … and they are also stepping up,” Stoltenberg said.
It has been 112 days since Vladimir Putin first ordered his troops to launch a military assault on Ukraine. Since then many cities have been annihilated and their citizens left dead and tortured. As the war of attrition continues, Kyiv is pressing forward for a quick membership of the European Union.
Here are the latest snapshots shared by Associated Press from Ukraine
Pulling out of Russia is not only morally right but also profitable for business, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Citing a report by Yale School of Management, the Ukrainian official said that research proves that companies leaving Russia are generously rewarded by markets while those remaining suffer financial and reputation risks. "Pull out of Russia, feel good, make profits!" he quipped. Hundreds of thousands of brands, including Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Netflix etc have halted supplies to the Russian Federation.
The head of Russian State Space Corporation 'Roscosmos' Dmitri Rogozin called for a final 'end' for all the Ukrainians. "If we do not end them, as unfortunately our grandfathers did not end them, we will have to die, otherwise our grandchildren have to end it at an even greater cost. So let's just get it over with. Once and for all," he said. His remark came as the war continued for 112 days.
There are currently three cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea, which pose a threat of rocket fire, according to the operational command "South" in the summary at the beginning of the day on June 15. Russian troops have once again reformatted their naval group in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. according to radiosvoboda.org.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said, "We keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons. Our country does not have it at a sufficient level yet, but it is our country in Europe that needs such weapons most right now". As the Russian Federation's war of attrition continues, he emphasised that any delay in the supply cannot be justified.
He said, "I will constantly emphasize this when talking to our partners. We made the first requests for anti-missile systems long before the full-scale invasion".
At the Economic Forum in Russian St. Petersburg, Russian Officials showed a scheme of the administrative-territorial division of Ukraine in the event of its occupation as a result of the so-called "special operation." The scheme is designed for a "transitional period" – 3-5 years, according to Ukraine Now.
Embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to express gratitude to the Latin American countries for their support. On Tuesday, he spoke to Ecuadorian President Lasso Guillermo and discussed Russia's war of attrition. Taking to Twitter later, he wrote, " (We) Noted the principled position on RF's invasion, stopping trade with the aggressor. Congratulated on 's election to #UN Security Council. Count on 's experience in demining & post-war reconstruction aid."
Leaders of 7 NATO nations from across Europe pledged their support for Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the alliance and for providing more heavy weapons to help Ukraine battle Russia. The vow was announced at an informal gathering at Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s official residence in The Hague co-hosted by his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen. At the gathering, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said, "My message on Swedish and Finnish membership is that I strongly welcome that,” “It’s a historic decision. It will strengthen them, it will strengthen us.”
The war in Ukraine has serious implications for European security and once again underscores the need for a strong NATO. So ahead of the #NATOSummit it was good for leaders of NATO countries from various regions and NATO’s Secretary-General to have a chance to talk. pic.twitter.com/IScVUOjJgI— Mark Rutte (@MinPres) June 14, 2022