Russia Faces Stringent Actions From World Leaders For Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty

As soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, world leaders are now more united in invoking stringent sanctions on Moscow. In a major step against penalising Russia for its deeds, Germany made the first big move on Tuesday by halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Moscow. The deal was considered the most worthwhile for Russia, however, the United States criticised Germany for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Vladimir Putin has violated Ukrainian sovereignty and international law.



We will immediately institute a package of sanctions targeting Russian economic interests.



It's absolutely vital that the conquest of a European country should not succeed and that Putin should fail. pic.twitter.com/ojccvMWqtY — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 22, 2022

Besides Germany, some of the key members of the European Union also bowed to impose heavy sanctions on Russia. The main aim of the bloc was to choke the Russian officials, banks that are actively financing the Russian armed forces. The step also includes limiting Moscow's access to EU capital and financial markets. While announcing sanctions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who will be hit severely by the sanctions.

Later in the day, Johnson and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate working together on charging sanctions against Moscow. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the decision was taken during a phone call held between the two leaders on Tuesday.

Biden signs executive order to prohibit new investments in LPR and DPR regions

It's a clear response to the Kremlin's violations of international law.

⁰The sanctions target the individuals, companies and banks involved.

⁰We ban trade between the two breakaway regions and the EU.

⁰We limit Russia's ability to raise capital on the 🇪🇺 financial markets. pic.twitter.com/TYFxtVqbSz — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

Hours after Russia's controversial decision was announced, the United States was the first country to impose sanctions on Moscow. On Monday, POTUS Joe Biden signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Taking to Twitter, Biden said, "I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps." The Prohibition order was signed by Biden saying that, "Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements further threatens the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and thereby constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Germany is right on Nordstream2.

⁰The pipeline has to be assessed in light of the security of energy supply for the whole of Europe.

⁰We are still too dependent on Russian gas.

⁰We have to strategically diversify our suppliers and massively invest in renewables. pic.twitter.com/RrKUZyCTSx — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

It's a clear response to the Kremlin's violations of international law.

⁰The sanctions target the individuals, companies and banks involved.

⁰We ban trade between the two breakaway regions and the EU.

⁰We limit Russia's ability to raise capital on the 🇪🇺 financial markets. pic.twitter.com/TYFxtVqbSz — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has reacted sharply to the recent decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin of recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Taking to the microblogging site, she said that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk region is a blatant violation of international law. She added that the EU and its partners will react with unity. "The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine," she wrote on Twitter.

Image: AP