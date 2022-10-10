Russia Foils Ukraine's Offensive In Borozenskoye, Captures Two GUR Officers In Andreyevka

The Deputy Head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov, has stated that an attempted offensive by Ukrainian forces near the village of Borozenskoye was foiled by Russian troops and additionally two GUR officers were captured in Andreyevka direction.

Sharing the information on his Telegram, Kirill Stremousov stated that the Ukrainian troops, which he refers to as “Ukronazis”, with the help of tactical groups and tanks for support, tried to break into the junction of Russian units near the village of Borozenskoye.

“They were rebuffed and retreated to their original positions, losing three tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles,” wrote Stremousov.

Kirill stated that two GUR (Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate) officers were taken prisoner of war (POWs) in the Andreyevka direction. He further added that “A video recording of their interrogation is expected soon."

Belligerents intensify operations amid war

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. Moreover, the war hints at a new phase after Kyiv recaptured up to 2,400 square kilometres of territory in the country’s southern region of Kherson, dealing a big blow to Russia’s grip.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy head of the Ukrainian President's office, stated that 61 settlements had been liberated in the Beryslav district and 06 settlements in the Kherson region. Moreover, he informed that the evacuation of civilians continued amid massive destruction to key infrastructure in towns like Osokorivka, Arkhanhelske, and Vysokopillia, all of which saw weeks of heavy fighting and shelling.

The President of Ukraine had recently thanked the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade (A formation of Ukraine's Ground Forces) and informed that a fierce battle is ongoing around Bakhmut city situated in the eastern Donetsk region.

"We are holding positions in Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where now it is very, very hard, very tough fighting," Ukrainin President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated while addressing the nation on Saturday.

The President of Ukraine also informed that the region was being defended by Ukrainian forces against a Russian advance, meanwhile thanking the stationed troops. “Today, I would like to once again mention our soldiers from the Kholodnyi Yar 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their courage and sustained power in this direction.”