Russia Hails Growth In Trade With Central Asia Despite Turbulent Geopolitical Situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on May 5 that Russia strives to preserve excellent and productive relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours. According to Lavrov, Russia, as a dependable member of the international community, seeks a benign external environment while remaining good neighbours and cooperating constructively with all countries.

In a Russian newspaper article commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Central Asia, Lavrov stated, "As a reliable member of the international community, Russia is seeking a benevolent external environment, while remaining good neighbours and maintaining constructive cooperation with all countries, primarily with its neighbours. We cannot but enjoy the strategic partnership with Central Asian countries, with the bulk of them being our allies."

Moscow, according to Lavrov, is busy celebrating the occasion with Central Asian countries. Despite the unstable geopolitical scenario, Russia's trade with Central Asia is expanding rapidly, according to Lavrov. "Trade is growing with nearly every country in the region," he claimed, noting that this includes agriculture, chemicals, oil products, pharmaceuticals, metals, cars, and equipment, in addition to commodities.

The Russian Foreign Minister further went on to say, "Between 2010 and 2021 alone, accumulated Russian investments amounted to some $30.5 billion. There are more than 10,000 Russian companies and joint ventures active in Central Asian countries creating 900,000 jobs."

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian military says it destroyed electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine with sea and air-launched missiles on May 4. Ukraine's Foreign Minister accused Russia of "missile terrorism." The attacks were intended to hamper the transport of Western weapons, according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed its strongest move yet, a gradual ban on Russian oil. If approved by the 27 EU member nations that are highly reliant on Russian gas, the measure would follow UK and US prohibitions. As a result, oil prices rose on May 4, extending gains from the previous session.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday morning that an extended ceasefire was required to evacuate civilians from Mariupol. Russia has offered to halt military operations at the Azovstal steel complex, one of Ukraine's most powerful fortifications, to allow civilians to flee. The commander of the Azov unit claimed on May 4 that troops were fighting Russian troops near the steel plant in "heavy, bloody battles."

Image: AP