Russia Hails Macron's Remark On Nuclear Weapon Deployment As 'fierce Criticism' Of The US

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview that was partially broadcast on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel, praised French President Emmanuel Macron for criticising US policy by opposing the deployment of nuclear weapons outside of national borders, as reported by TASS. "It has been a long time since we’ve heard such fierce criticism towards the United States of America from the President of France," the spokesman said.

Earlier, during a news conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron said that France opposed the stationing of nuclear weapons outside the national borders of nuclear countries. This came against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on March 25 in response to a request from Belarus over Moscow stationing its tactical nuclear weapons in the Republic, just like the US has done on the territory of its allies.

Russia installsNuclear Iskander-M in Belarus

Moscow has handed the Operational Tactical Missile System (OTRK) Iskander-M to long-time ally Belarus. “The Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was handed over to the Armed Forces of Belarus. It can use both conventional and nuclear missiles,” Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced at a conference at the Russian military department.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Friday last week that he may come to an agreement with Vladimir Putin about the stationing of strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, should it be deemed necessary for the nation's defence. Putin declared on March 25 that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus.

However, Moscow will not turn over control of the weapons to Minsk. The action does not violate Russia's pledges to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian president. "I must say that together with Putin we [could] decide to deploy strategic [nuclear] weapons there, if necessary," Lukashenko said in an address, Sputnik reported.

He also claimed that he had also given the order to rebuild the platforms in Belarus where nuclear-tipped strategic ballistic missiles had previously been stationed. "A week ago, I gave the order to our military to immediately restore platforms where [intercontinental ballistic missiles RT-2PM] Topol with nuclear warheads were stationed ... I preserved all these platforms," Lukashenko added.

In addition, the Belarus leader stated that although Belarus had conventional weapons to deter foreign attack, Minsk would use all available measures, including tactical nuclear weapons, if the nation's existence was in danger.

Up to 81 Topol missiles were stationed in Belarus when the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991. Belarus agreed to destroy all strategic nuclear warheads located on its soil or turn them over to Russia when it signed the Lisbon Protocol to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in May 1992. By November 1996, all nuclear missiles that were stationed in Belarus had been shipped back to Russia.