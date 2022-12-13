'Russia Has Not Given Up Its Terror Tactics': Zelenskyy Warns Kyiv Against Future Strikes

The Russia-Ukraine war that has been raging on since February has affected the residents in the region to the great extent. As the winter sets in, the day-to-day life of Ukrainians have become harder and harder. While the Russian forces are making progress in the south, the Ukrainian forces have managed to make major breakthroughs in the eastern region. In light of the current chaos on the battlefield, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the people of Ukraine to remain “alert to future airstrikes”.

The Ukrainian President started his evening address, assuring the people that the authorities are trying to restore power “after each Russian attack”. Throughout the war, Russia has attacked Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure leading to widespread power outages in the country. Zelenskyy touched upon the barrage of missile strikes conducted by Russia and warned the citizens to be alert. He said, “We should all be aware that Russia has not given up its terror tactics.” The Ukrainian President urged people to remain alert despite the absence of missile strikes by the Russian forces for a while. He stated, “The absence of massive missile strikes only means that the enemy is preparing for them and can strike at any time.”

Russia exhausts its weaponry; Zelenskyy boasts about western support

The statements by the Ukrainian President came one week after Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes targeting the Ukrainian citizens and energy infrastructure. Earlier this month Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the recent attacks were an “unavoidable and inevitable response” to the “provocative attacks” against Russia. The Ukrainian President made it very clear that the people of Ukraine should vary on the “hostile intentions” of Russia. In his address, he stated, “So as long as they have missiles—and Russia still has them—please take seriously all warnings from the Ukrainian military command, from our air force and air alarms," he then went on to add, “At all levels, we must be prepared for any hostile intentions. And we will do everything to get through this winter.”

Zelenskyy also thanked the western allies for their constant support. While the British Ministry of Defence reported on Sunday that Russia might have used up a large number of its missiles, Russia’s growing closeness with Iran has become a matter of concern as well. Amidst all the chaos, a big question mark remains on the prospect of peace negotiation and the possible end of the Russia-Ukraine war.