Russia Hints At Striking Ukraine's Military Headquarters And Other Key Targets In Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war stepped into day 50, Moscow said it will launch missile attacks on key targets in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD), in a statement quoted by Russian state-owned media outlets, said that it is set to strike important government infrastructure and military headquarters. The statement reiterated threats from the Russian MoD that emerged on March 1. "In order to thwart informational attacks against Russia, (Russian forces) will strike technological objects of SBU and the 72nd Main PSO in Kyiv," Russia had said, TASS had reported.

The MoD briefing also claimed that the invading forces have "completely liberated" the Mariupol trade port from Azov nationalists. In a stern warning, Moscow also stated that Russian forces will retaliate, including launching strikes on Kyiv, if Ukrainian attacks continued in Russian territories. Underscoring the key operational developments on day 50 of the war, Russia further detailed that the remaining Ukrainian army and militant units in the city are blocked down.

36 Ukrainian targets destroyed, including 5 strongholds: Russia

As the all-out war shows no sign of cessation despite multiple rounds of peace talks between delegates from both parties, Russia on Wednesday claimed to have destroyed at least 36 Ukrainian targets. The attacks included strikes on 5 strongholds of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade in areas of Popasnaya and Barvenkovo, the MoD briefing said. In addition, the Russian troops also annihilated the command post of the 15th Separate Ukrainian National Guard regiment in Cherkasy.

Major updates as the Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 50

1. In a major setback for Russia, a flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was badly hit when ammunition on board detonated, as reported by Interfax News Agency, citing Russian MoD. However, the Ukraine governor of the Black Sea port in Odesa in an online post claimed that the 12,500 tonne Moskva Missile Cruiser was hit by two missiles, without solid evidence. However, Moscow refuted such propositions saying that the Cruiser caught fire and the "ammunition detonated."

2. Australia on Wednesday slapped more sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises. The penalties imposed included truckmakers Kamaz and shipping companies like SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corp. Measures were also expanded to cover electronic companies like Ruselectronics, which is responsible for at least 80% of all Russian electronic components manufactured in Russia.

3. As the war continues to burgeon, the United Nations Task Force on Wednesday warned that Russia's actions threaten to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs.

4. Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine is “not war” but “terrorism” while calling for punishment for the ones who committed war crimes. After Duda and baltic leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy in Kyiv on Wednesday, Polish President wrote on Twitter that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was “terrorism” as soldiers are “sent to murder civilians”.

5. Russia on Wednesday inched closer to the last holdout in Ukrainian port. After claiming that over 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered to Russian forces, invading troops surrounding Mariupol stated that they are preparing for a new offensive. Mariupol has remained the main strategic target in Ukraine. If Russians successfully capture Azovstal industrial district, where at least 1,062 marines are held hostage, including 162 officers, it will give full control of Mariupol to the occupiers. This will allow Russia to fulfill its aim to reinforce a southern land corridor along the Sea of Azov to access Crimea.

6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "Either Russian leadership will seek peace or Russia will leave the international stage forever". He also noted that despite an ongoing offensive and Russia’s negligence towards human life, Moscow has doubts over its ability to break Ukraine.

7. Meanwhile, the United States is set to provide Ukraine with additional intelligence to target Russian military units in Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea, stated a report by Wall Street Journal. The report stated that intelligence assistance comes as the White House announced it would send $800 million in additional weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russia.

8. Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to gather forces in the Donbass, which will outnumber the Ukrainians in the ratio of 5 to 1. Troops are reportedly being gathered from all regions for the decisive battle in Donbass.

9. Russia on Wednesday announced that it has imposed retaliatory sanctions on 398 US Congress members, in response to similar sanctions levied against more than 300 Russian lawmakers last month.

