Russia Issues First Response On Possible Ukraine Link In Dugina's Death; 'If Confirmed...'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has said that their law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations into the death of Darya Dugina, daughter of Ukraine war 'mastermind' Alexander Dugin. In a post on Telegram, Maria Zakharova asserted that if Ukraine's link is confirmed in her death, then there would be a need to talk about Ukraine's "policy of state terrorism". Zakharova's statement comes after the daughter of Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin was killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday, August 20.

"If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed - and this version was voiced by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, and it must be verified by the competent authorities - then we should talk about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kyiv regime," Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post.

Further, Zakharova noted that Russia had gathered many "facts" over the years, including political calls for violence towards the leadership and "partnership of Ukrainian state structures in crimes" and stated that they are awaiting the results of the investigation into Dugina's death.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, claimed that "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime" were "trying to kill Alexander Dugin," according to AP. The investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said that the explosion took place as there was a bomb planted in the SUV carrying Darya Dugina. The blast took place when she was coming back after participating in a cultural festival along with her father Alexander Dugin.

Russia launches investigation

The Russian Investigative Committee press office told TASS that Darya Dugina's killing was planned and contracted. The police have decided to carry out an expert examination to carry out the investigation. The investigation will include biological, chemical, genetic, physical and explosion-technical tests.

Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee, has ordered to transfer the case of Darya Dugina's death to the Main investigative Department of Russia's investigative committee, as per the report. He stated that the case will be transferred to main investigative department for prompt and objective probe.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP