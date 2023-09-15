In a strongly worded statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin criticised the inclusion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker). Galuzin labeled it as "another provocation by Kyiv and a vain attempt to intimidate everyone."

The contentious Myrotvorets website has a history of divulging personal information about journalists, military personnel from recently annexed Russian territories, and various individuals whom its creators consider "adversaries of Ukraine." Those listed often face threats from Ukrainian nationalists after their contact details are disclosed on the platform.

Kim Jong Un targeted as an 'Enemy of the State'

Kim Jong Un finds himself among the controversial database entries on the Ukrainian website "Peacemaker," which exposes personal data of individuals deemed enemies of the state by the portal's creators. The listed reasons for inclusion encompass "an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and alleged complicity with Russia.

The website contains confidential information about North Korea's leader, including details about sanctions imposed on him by numerous countries worldwide.

Galuzin further lambasted the Kyiv regime's motives, stating, "Once again, the Lyiv regime seeks to provoke and instill fear in us all. However, their attempts are futile, just like everything that the Myrotvorets website and its supporters from the Kyiv regime stand for."

Kim Jong Un joins Ukraine's wanted list

Kim Jong Un's inclusion in the Ukraine's wanted list occurred on September 6. The infamous website, notorious for advocating the assassination of individuals believed to support Russia, cited reasons such as "nuclear blackmail, the development of unlawful nuclear and missile programs, and cybercrime" to justify its actions.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and North Korea had not sign any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia this week.