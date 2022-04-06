Russia Lauds India For Being 'reliable Partner,' Says Bilateral Talks Reached A New Level

On the 42nd day of Russia's relentless offensive against Ukraine, Moscow on Wednesday lauded India for being a 'reliable partner,' noting that interactions between the two nations have reached an advanced level. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday said, "Diplomatic relations with India were established on 13 April 1947. India is a reliable partner of Russia. We are connected by centuries of friendship and mutual trust."

"Today, bilateral interaction (between India and Russia) has reached a totally new level – that of a specially privileged strategic partnership, which is characterised by comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the international arena," Zakharova added.

Zakharova further emphasised that the relations between Russia and India throughout their history consisted of deep sympathy between the people of both nations and a mutual interest in each other’s spiritual values, cultural achievements, and respect for each other’s interests.

Notably, Zakharova's remarks came a day after India condemned in the strongest of words the Bucha slayings at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war. India's representative to the UN, TS Tirumurthi called for an in-depth interrogation of the happenings in Bucha, the pictures and visuals of which have been circulated throughout the world and invoked condemnation from all corners. "We call for an immediate end to the hostilities. As per us, diplomacy is the only solution to end the war, the impact of which is being felt beyond the region, take for example the rising inflation," TS Tirumurthi said.

India calls for an independent probe into Bucha genocide

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised concerns over the Bucha genocide. Speaking at Lok Sabha, the EAM expressed concerns over the massacre and said that India calls for an investigation into the matter. More than 400 bodies of Ukrainians were found allegedly killed by Russian shelling or by Vladimir Putin's invading forces in Bucha.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, EAM Jaishankar called for an independent investigation into the Bucha killings and said that India has raised concern over the matter. “We are deeply disturbed by the killings in Bucha. We call for an independent investigation,” the EAM said.