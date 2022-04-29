Russia Made 'limited' Territorial Gains In Ukraine; Focus Now On Donbass: UK

Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry has released its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. In the latest update, the UK Defence Ministry has stated that the focus of Russian armed forces continues to remain on Donbass. According to the intelligence update, Russia seeks to fulfil its aim of taking control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the UK Defence Ministry's latest intelligence update, Russia has made "limited" territorial gains due to strong resistance by Ukraine. It further said that Russian armed forces have been able to achieve "limited territorial gains" at the cost of Moscow's troops. The UK Defence Ministry has stated that fighting continues to remain heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russian forces have been trying to advance south from Izium to Slovyansk. Notably, Ukrainian forces have been showcasing resistance against Russian aggression in Ukraine which continues for the 65th day.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 29 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/94lb8T09GX



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Shgw19Ejz0 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK government has been offering military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government has been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on April 26, the UK government announced to provide new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health officials to help the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war. The UK Secretary of State for Defence on April 25, announced that Britain has decided to supply stormer armoured vehicles equipped with anti-air missile launchers to Ukraine.

The UK is providing STORMER armoured vehicles fitted with anti-air missile launchers to Ukraine. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦



Find out more here: https://t.co/GkHyP9kMYM pic.twitter.com/S5Vmy3yK57 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to note here that Russia, on February 24, launched a “special” operation in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. After Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian troops and tanks stormed across the Ukrainian border. Since then, deaths and destruction have been reported in Ukraine due to ongoing hostilities between the two warring nations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has estimated that more than five million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion started on February 24. Furthermore, over seven million people have been estimated to be internally displaced in Ukraine. In the latest update on April 28, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, on April 28, claimed that around 22,800 Russian troops have lost their lives since February 24.

Russian armed forces have lost 2,389 combat armoured machines, 431 artillery systems, 151 MLRS, 970 tanks, 155 helicopters, 187 aircraft and 72 anti-aircraft warfare systems. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops have lost 76 fuel tanks, 215 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight vessels including ships and boats, 31 special equipment and four mobile SRBM systems, and 1,,688 vehicles.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 28.04

орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.04➡️ https://t.co/eYyIn2rHTR pic.twitter.com/rWZZmdO9nh — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 28, 2022

(Image: AP)