Russia May Start Recruiting Personnel From Prisons Due To Shortage Of Troops: UK MoD

Russian armed forces have been able to make small incremental territorial gains in Donetsk, the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The British intelligence has said that Russia has captured Ukraine's Hryhorivka town. The update also emphasised that Russia might start making "non-traditional recruitment," including personnel from Russian prisons for the Wagner Private Military Company due to a shortage of troops.

"Russian Armed Forces’ personnel shortages may be forcing the Russian MOD to turn to non-traditional recruitment. This includes recruiting personnel from Russian prisons for the Wagner Private Military Company," the UK Defence Ministry said in the intelligence update.

It further said, "If true, this move likely indicates difficulties in replacing the significant numbers of Russian casualties." Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the UK ministry said that Moscow's troops continue to carry out assaults along the E-40 main supply route towards Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. Russian forces continue regrouping and reconstituting their forces for further offensive and continue to hold military pressure on Ukrainian troops, the update further stated.

Zelenskyy says 'extremely violent hostilities' continue in Donetsk & Luhansk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that five people have been killed due to Russian shelling in Saltivka and Kyiv. In a late-night video address, Zelenskyy said that Russian forces continue to carry out an offensive in Kharkiv and a rocket hit a residential building. The Ukrainian President stated that "extremely violent hostilities" continued in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He further added that Russian forces hit two high-rise buildings in Donetsk on 9 July claiming the lives of 31 people in Donetsk.

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Netherlands PM Mark Rutte

In his video address, Zelenskyy also spoke about his meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv. Zelenskyy said that they discussed defence cooperation and financial assistance for Ukraine. Both leaders discussed the progress of Ukraine on the European path. He expressed gratitude to Netherlands Prime Minister for the support to Ukraine. He also spoke about his telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders talked about unblocking Ukrainian ports and resuming the export of grains. Further, Zelenskyy said that Erdogan condoled the loss of civilians killed in the aggression of Russian forces.

Held talks with 🇹🇷 President @RTErdogan. Thanked for condolences over new civilian victims of the Russian aggression. We appreciate 🇹🇷 support. Discussed the importance of unblocking 🇺🇦 ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from TOT. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 11, 2022

Image: AP