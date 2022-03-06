Russia Miffed Over Britain's Support And Aid For War-struck Ukraine; 'Will Not Forget...'

As the war between Russia and Ukraine transcends to the 11th day, with the west imposing multiple sanctions upon Moscow and providing monetary and military aid to Ukraine, Russia threatened the United Kingdom and its allies for extending support to Ukraine, stating that Moscow will not forget Britain's support for Kyiv through the supply of weaponry, reported the Mirror.

Warning UK and its allies over assistance to war-struck Kyiv, Russian foreign ministry said "Russia will not forget Britain's desire to cooperate with ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine and the supply of British weapons to the Kyiv regime."

Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova, meanwhile said, "The sanctions hysteria in which London plays one of the leading, if not the main, roles leaves us no choice but to take proportionately tough retaliatory measures." London has made the final choice of an open confrontation with Russia." She further added, "Such a development convinces us once more that Russophobia and the aim of undermining the Russian state are integral elements of Britain's foreign policy."

Russia 'will not forget' Britain's support for Ukraine in biggest threat yet

Such strong retaliatory remarks from Kremlin came after UK PM Boris Johnson recently unveiled the largest and most severe barrage of sanctions that Russia has ever seen in the wake of Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, Zakharova had accused broadcaster BBC of playing "a determining role in undermining Russian stability and security" after the broadcaster announced it was suspending the work of its journalists in Russia as the Russian parliament passed legislation cracking down on foreign media outlets.

It is pertinent to mention here that the European Union has imposed severe economic sanctions on the Kremlin, such as travel bans on 702 people, including all the members of the Russian parliament and more than 50 organisations having affiliations with the Kremlin leader. On the other hand, Boris Johnson has made it clear that as long as Putin continues his barbaric attack on innocent Ukrainians, "we will continue to exert every power we have to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine." However, it should be noted that this is not the first time Russia has engaged in a verbal war with the UK amid the Ukraine crisis. A week ago, Putin blamed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for her remark about Russia using nuclear weapons. Britain, on the other hand, accused Putin of using "distraction techniques" as the Kremlin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on a "special regime of combat duty."

Image: AP