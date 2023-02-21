'Russia Might Claim Victory Over Bakhmut Ahead Of Ukraine War Anniversary,' Says UK MoD

On Monday, February 20, the British Ministry of Defence revealed in the latest intelligence update that Russia is likely to claim its control over the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The ministry asserted that Russia can make this proclamation “regardless of the reality on the ground,” and intends to align it with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. It was on February 24, 2022, when Russia commenced its military operation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been one of the epicentres of the war. In the intelligence update, the UK Defence Ministry also asserted that Moscow had suffered heavy losses during the Battle of Vuhledar.

“Russian forces are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion draws near. It is likely that Russia will claim that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground,” the UK Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter on Monday. However, the Ministry also asserted that Russia faced “high losses” in Vuhledar as they continued to pursue several offensive axes in the Eastern Ukrainian region. “Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine: Vuhledar, Kremina and Bakhmut. Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. Specifically, the ‘elite’ 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar. Specifically, the ‘elite’ 155th and 4th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective,” the Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Political pressure increases as Russia cuts off Ukrainian supply routes to Bakhmut

In the midst of the rising political pressure, the Russian forces are slowly encircling the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. According to The New York Times, the Russian forces have cut off several Ukrainian supply routes in Bakhmut and captured two villages further to tighten their grip around the city. Defending the Ukrainian city located in the greater region of Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv is now committing huge amounts of resources to keep Russian forces from gaining inches of the territory. Russia's last major win was conquering the Ukrainian salt mine city of Soledar, located to the north of Bakhmut, hence the city of Bakhmut has become more vulnerable to the Russian forces.