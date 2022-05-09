Russia Moves Anti-aircraft Missiles To North Of Crimea, Intensifies Attacks On Ukraine

Russian troops have drawn anti-aircraft missile forces to the north of Crimea, a move that comes as Moscow increased attacks on Ukraine's southeast. Local media reports, based on satellite images from Planet Labs stated that the projectiles were relocated to the village of Filativka, which is situated near the Kherson region. In addendum, also reveal the presence of armed combat vehicles and a fuel and lubricant depot in the area.

"The Russian military has deployed equipment in the village of Filativka in two parts of the village. In May, the number of military equipment at one of these sites increased", according to a report published in Ukrayinska Pravda. The move comes as Russia geared to mark Victory Day commemorating the victory of the USSR over Nazi Germany. Interestingly, one of the main reasons stated by the Russian president for the invasion is to end “Ukrainian Nazism”. Military experts have warned Putin could use Victory day to bolster assaults on Ukraine.

Russia fires 6 cruise missiles

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" claimed that Russian forces fired at least six cruise missiles from aircraft that hit Odesa, while one was targetted at the Ukrainian military's command post on May 7. The latest operational report, further stated that the missiles were launched from a multi-role Russian SU-35 fighter jet from the Black Sea. The Operational Command further stated that Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian port cities and the Snake Island near Crimea from crucial naval positions.

The Ukrainian Operational Command further stated that the country's forces also destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol boats using Bayraktar drones in Snake Island, located in the Black Sea. Besides, the troops also badly damaged another boat in the region. "Two Raptor boats were destroyed and another one was damaged. A Tor air defense missile system was also smashed. Snake Island will be either of Ukraine or deserted," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram, as per Ukrinform. In addition, troops of Air Command "South" also intercepted and destroyed two Kh-type cruise missiles fired on the Odesa region by an enemy fighter from the Black Sea.

(Image: AP)