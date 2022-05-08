Russia-Ukraine War Live: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal Meets WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has highlighted the need for a special tribunal "for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine" in order to hold Russia accountable. He further stated that he had spoken about the need for special tribunal in his address at the first International Conference in Vilnius.

