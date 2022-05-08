Russia-Ukraine War Live: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal Meets WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has highlighted the need for a special tribunal "for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine" in order to hold Russia accountable. He further stated that he had spoken about the need for special tribunal in his address at the first International Conference in Vilnius.
We need a special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine to hold Russian leadership to account. Yesterday, I addressed the first International Conference on this issue in Vilnius. Grateful to organizers and reiterate my call to support the creation of the Tribunal.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 7, 2022
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. During the meeting, they emphasized that joint efforts were required to stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Both sides highlighted that Russia's military's offensive in Ukraine threatened the whole world. Denys Shmyhal thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine.
Met today with @WHO Director-General @DrTedros. Stressed that only by joint efforts we can stop the aggressor. russia's war against #Ukraine threatens the whole world. Thanked for the humanitarian aid and support of Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/mOs1h1NXwf— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) May 7, 2022
Ukrainian cabinet has approved the draft agreement to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank., The Kyiv Independent reported. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the amount would be spent on government agencies, public servants and other expenditures of budget.
Ukrainian armed forces continue to work on demining and cleaning the airfield in Gostomel, Nexta reported.
In #Gostomel, work continues on demining and cleaning the territory of the airfield. pic.twitter.com/WHCnvxgyUt— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 7, 2022
Ukrainian General Staff has announced that the armed forces of Ukraine have liberated village in Kharkiv Oblast, The Kyiv Independent reported. The village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv has been liberated.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has claimed that they have completed the evacuation of all women, children and elderly people ffrom Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant. In her Facebook post, she further stated that the order given by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been fulfilled.