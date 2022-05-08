Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War Live: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal Meets WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered day 72 with crippling damage to civil life and infrastructure in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defence has stated that the war in Ukraine is taking a "heavy toll" on some of Russia's most competent forces.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP

00:37 IST, May 8th 2022
Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba calls for special tribunal  'for crime of aggression against Ukraine' to hold Russia accountable

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has highlighted the need for a special tribunal  "for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine" in order to hold Russia accountable. He further stated that he had spoken about the need for special tribunal in his address at the first International Conference in Vilnius. 

 

00:31 IST, May 8th 2022
Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal holds meeting with WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. During the meeting, they emphasized that joint efforts were required to stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Both sides highlighted that Russia's military's offensive in Ukraine threatened the whole world. Denys Shmyhal thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine. 

 

00:31 IST, May 8th 2022
Ukraine's Cabinet approves draft agreemtent to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank

Ukrainian cabinet has approved the draft agreement to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank., The Kyiv Independent reported. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the amount would be spent on government agencies, public servants and other expenditures of budget. 

 

 

00:31 IST, May 8th 2022
Ukraine forces work to demine & clean airfield in Gostomel

Ukrainian armed forces continue to work on demining and cleaning the airfield in Gostomel, Nexta reported. 

 

00:31 IST, May 8th 2022
Ukraine claims liberating Tsyrkuny village in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian General Staff has announced that the armed forces of Ukraine have liberated village in Kharkiv Oblast, The Kyiv Independent reported. The village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv has been liberated. 

 

00:15 IST, May 8th 2022
Ukraine claims evacuation of all women, elderly people & children from Azovstal

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has claimed that they have completed the evacuation of all women, children and elderly people ffrom Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant. In her Facebook post, she further stated that the order given by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been fulfilled. 

 

