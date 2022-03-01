Russia Must Immediately Withdraw Troops, End Bloodshed In Ukraine: German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked Russia's President Vladimir Putin to immediately cease all war activities in Ukraine, withdraw the Russian forces. According to CNN, the German Chancellor urged Putin to “immediately stop all combat operations, withdraw all Russian troops and return to dialogue”, adding that it's time to "put an end to the slaughter."

"Vladimir Putin offends the Ukrainian people," he said.

Russia must immediately withdraw its troops and end the "bloodshed" in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, warning of further sanctions to punish Moscow's aggression: AFP — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Scholz went on to add that these are going to be tumultuous times and concluded that the images of many dead and injured people, as well as wrecked buildings and infrastructure, are simply the beginning of what is expected to come.

Further, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, expressed similar thoughts, saying, "It is our damned responsibility to stand up for the Ukrainian people."

Moreover, just a day after submitting an official proposal to join the European Union, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European leaders to "show" their solidarity with his country. In the face of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy declared that his country is "fighting for survival."

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian missiles and rockets have struck the cultural core of Ukraine's second-largest city in a devastating and "cruel" attack, according to officials. In the heart of Kharkiv's north-eastern metropolis, an opera theatre, music hall, and government offices were bombed. According to local police, at least 10 individuals were killed and another 35 were injured. The incident occurred as Ukraine's president accused Russia of war crimes. A missile hit the local government building and exploded, generating a large fireball and breaking out windows in nearby buildings, according to video footage.

Freedom Square is Europe's second-largest city-centre square and a local landmark. Kharkiv has been brutally attacked for days, with at least 16 citizens killed prior to Tuesday's strike, according to President Zelenskyy. His administration accuses Russia of attempting to encircle Kharkiv and other cities, including Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where a massive Russian armoured convoy is on its way. On the sixth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, strikes have continued on multiple fronts, although the Russian advance has been delayed by Ukrainian resistance, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)