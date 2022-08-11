As the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, the Russian Federation has declined a Swiss proposal to negotiate during the war as Moscow no longer views Switzerland as a neutral nation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev stated that Switzerland has sought Moscow's approval for representing Ukraine's interest, which has been rejected by the government. "We very clearly answered that Switzerland had unfortunately lost its status of a neutral state and could not act as an intermediary or a representative," he told reporters, as per Radio Liberty.

The Russian spokesperson further underscored that Switzerland has joined "illegal" western sanctions against Moscow. Earlier on Wednesday, August 10, Ukraine reportedly urged Switzerland to represent its interest in Russia, however, Bern maintained that this move would require Moscow's approval. Although the proposal's specifics were not revealed, it is anticipated that it would have primarily intended to ensure that Ukrainians residing in Russia could reap the benefits of the consular services offered by the Swiss embassy in Moscow.

Switzerland adopts EU's seventh package of sanctions against Russia

According to reports, Switzerland has previously acted as a negotiator, representing Russian interests in Georgia, Georgian interests in Russia, US interests in Iran, and Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia. Notably, Switzerland has also imposed several sanctions on Russia since it launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24. Earlier on August 3, Switzerland implemented the European Union's (EU's) seventh package of sanctions against Russia. "In view of Russia’s ongoing military aggression in Ukraine, the Federal Council imposed further sanctions against Russia in line with the EU’s latest sanctions on gold and gold products,” the Switzerland government stated in a press release.

Ukraine not to cede its territory to Russia for peace negotiation

Notably, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace negotiations since the onset of the war on February 24, but they all have failed to achieve the desired results. Earlier in July, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, stated that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow.

Image: AP