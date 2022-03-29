Russia Offers To Hold A Direct Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting After 6th Round Of Peace Talks

As the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv concluded in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Russian delegation said that Russia has offered to hold talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy simultaneously with initialising peace treaties by Foreign Ministers of both countries.

Russia has also received a "clearly articulated position" from Ukraine at Istanbul talks, the Russian delegation informed, adding that the Russian MoD has decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Major takeaways from March 29 peace talks:

Russian Ministry of Defence has decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Russia has offered to hold a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting simultaneously with initialling peace treaties. Finalisation could take place in a one on one format.

6th round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks conclude

The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine concluded on Tuesday. According to reports, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, is expected to make a statement. Earlier, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the talks with Russia in Istanbul focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and hopes of a cease-fire.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. Zelenskyy, who spoke to the Danish parliament through a translator, said Tuesday’s strike also left 22 people injured.

The Telegram channel of regional governor Vitaliy Kim showed a gaping hole in the centre of the nine-story building. Kim accused Russian forces of waiting until people had arrived for work in the building before striking it and said he had a lucky escape because he had overslept.

Zelenskyy also spoke to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Tuesday and said that both leaders "noted the significant humanitarian and security assistance, exceptional treatment of Ukrainians who found temporary shelter in the Czech Republic. We really appreciate it."

As per reports, Russia may allow Ukraine to join the European Union (EU) provided it commits to stay out of NATO, as Ukrainian authorities expressed openness to a neutrality commitment as part of broader negotiations to halt Russia's invasion of the ex-Soviet state.