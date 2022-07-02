Russia Opts Out Of Multiple European Council Agreements Amid Its 'military Op' In Ukraine

The Russian Federation has quit several European Council Agreements, Tass reported, as the country’s 'military operation' in Ukraine continues to draw strong reactions from the EU and the West. On Friday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to terminate Moscow’s participation in several agreements within the Council of Europe Framework. These agreements relate to drug control, law, technology, sports, and culture, amongst others.

"The Russian Federation will withdraw from the Council of Europe International Cooperation Group on Drugs and Addiction (the Pompidou Group), the 1990 Partial Agreement of the Council of Europe establishing the European Commission for Democracy through Law, the open Partial Agreement on cooperation for the prevention of, protection against, and organization of relief in major natural and technological disasters, the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport, the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Cultural Routes and the Observatory on History Teaching in Europe," Putin administration said in an online statement.

Notably, Russia joined the Council of Europe in 1996 and since then has participated in five main cooperation formats- intergovernmental, inter-parliamentary, inter-regional, judicial, and non governmental. However, the country will quit all these and also withdraw participation from the Council of Europe’s cultural support fund (Eurimages) and European Audiovisual Observatory.

EU chief announces unflinching support to Ukraine

This comes as Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union Commission, addressed the Ukrainian Parliament. While addressing Verkhovna Rada, she said that Ukraine now has a clear European perspective and is a candidate to join the EU, hence, today is a time to celebrate this historic achievement.

It is worth noting that Leyen addressed the Ukrainian Parliament for the first time since the EU granted Ukraine a candidate status amid its bid to join the bloc. She said, "Ukraine now has a clear European perspective and is a candidate to join the EU. So today is a moment to celebrate this historic milestone. A victory of determination and resolve. And a victory for the whole movement that started eight years ago in the Maidan." The war between Russia and Ukraine has now stretched for more than four months.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)