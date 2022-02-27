Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia Ousts NASA From Its Venus Exploration Programme After US Slaps Sanctions

Russia's space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin ended the participation of NASA from the Venus exploration mission targeted earlier this decade.

Ukraine

Russia's space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin suspended the participation of NASA from the Venus exploration mission after US President Joe Biden implemented strict economic sanctions on Russia following its Ukrainian invasion on February 24. Named Venera-D, the mission was targeted for November 2029 wherein a probe was planned for a launch to Venus as a joint venture of the two agencies. Announcing the decision, Rogozin said as per Sputnik News Agency, "Under the circumstances of new and preservation of the earlier implemented sanctions, I find it inappropriate for the US to further participate in the Russian project of development and creation of the Venera-D interplanetary station." 

Russia is reportedly planning two more Venus missions to study the planet's atmosphere and collect soil samples. The missions are planned for June 2031 and June 2034 respectively, Sputnik reported.  

Roscosmos suspends cooperation with European partners

After ending the partnership with NASA, Rogozin announced on Sunday that the space agency is suspending all cooperations with its European Partners in space programmes from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana after the European Union imposed strict sanctions on Russia. Rogozin further said that Russia is withdrawing its technical personnel, including the consolidated launch crew from the location “in response to EU sanctions against” the Russian enterprises”. So far, assets of four large Russian banks have been blocked by the US and its allies and sanctions have been imposed on Russian exports, oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Russian military invaded Ukraine on February 24. 

In his latest tweets, he also addressed the cybercriminals who launched alleged cyberattacks on Roscosmos’ website. In his strong response to the attacks, Rogozin said that these attacks affect nothing and only delay the time space enthusiasts get updated about Roscosmos. Moreover, he said that the agency will bring the information on social media anyway adding that the Russian space industry, its orbital constellation and the Russian segment in the International Space Station (ISS) are safe from cyber-attacks and cybercriminals. 

The cooperation in the space sector between the US and Russia has been on a downfall after US President Joe Biden imposed additional sanctions on Russia and said that they might degrade their space programme.

