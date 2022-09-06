Russia Postpones 'referendum' In Occupied Region Kherson; Cites Security Concerns

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe entered day 195 on Tuesday, a purported referendum on joining Russia has been postponed by the Russian occupation authorities in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, due to security concerns. According to Kirill Stremousov, the Deputy Head of the territory's military-civilian administration, the Kherson region is prepared for a vote on joining Russia but has postponed it because of security concerns.

During an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel, Stremousov said, “We have got prepared for voting. We wanted to organize the referendum in the near future, but because of the current developments, I think we will take a pause.” He continued by saying, “It is quite explainable from the practical point of view. We are not running before the hounds and are focused on our key task - to feed people, to ensure their security".

According to the BBC report, the deputy head of the Russian-appointed administration asserted, “This is being paused because of the security situation". He further added that intense Ukrainian bombardment rendered a crucial Kherson bridge inoperable.

Besides this, the referendum proposals in Kherson and other locations have been criticised as illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western partners.

'Kherson has always been Russia': Kirill Stremousov

Kirill Stremousov also remarked that the threats of Irina Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, which involves 12 years in prison and property confiscation for the participation in the referendum on the accession to Russia will be no hindrance. Referring to Vereshchuk, he said that she has nothing to do with the Kherson region. He claimed, “It is a liberated territory and what you are doing, your threats are mere senseless cries," Tass reported.

Furthermore, Stremousov stressed, “Kherson has always been Russia", and citizens are prepared to rush to the referendum in order to become full-fledged area of the huge nation, which can defend them.

In addition to this, Kyiv has currently lost control of the whole Kherson area. Ukraine claimed that its forces have taken back control of Vysokopillya, a tiny town located around 167 kilometres north of the centre of Kherson. This gain is the result of a counteroffensive in the south that the Ukrainian military initiated last week.

Referendums are being planned in Kherson and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which is mostly under Russian influence, BBC reported. Speaking on Russian state television, Stremousov claimed that Ukrainian shelling had seriously damaged Kherson's Antonovskiy Bridge, leaving it inaccessible to cars. According to him, Ukrainian fire was also being directed toward the city's infrastructure and the boats that carried inhabitants over the Dnieper (Dnipro) river. The bridge has been used by the Russians to transport personnel and equipment into and out of Kherson.

