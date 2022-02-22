Russia Recognises DPR, LPR Within The Borders In Which They Proclaimed Themselves: Kremlin

Russia recognises the LPR and the DPR within the bounds within which the republics' leadership exercises their powers, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko announced on February 22. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the other hand, said that when Russia recognises DPR and LPR's independence, it refers to the areas where they declared independence.

"Within the boundaries within which the leadership of the LPR and DPR exercises its power and jurisdiction," Rudenko told reporters. Peskov echoed Rudenko's statement, saying, "Within the borders in which they proclaimed themselves."

According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, the Donetsk People's Republic's borders will be within the Donetsk region. The borders of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic are defined by the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in their own constitutions, he added, Rossiya 1 television channel reported.

Putin recognises DPR and LPR's sovereignty

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the DPR and LPR's sovereignty. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) were recognised as autonomous by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Further, the Russian president also directed the Defense Ministry to send troops into the areas for "the function of peacekeeping," as the Kremlin put it, just hours after the declaration.

Putin claimed he was convinced that the Russian people will back his decision in a long, aggressive speech. He also stated that Ukraine's past is closely linked to Russia's. The latest developments came as the long-running battle between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists erupted in violence. Further, during telephonic conversations with Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed disappointment.

During Putin's speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden. According to the Ukrainian President's Twitter handle, they "Discussed the events of the last hours." He added, "We begin the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council."

Shortly after, Biden said that he would issue an executive order prohibiting new investment, trade, and funding by US people to, from, or in two breakaway territories.

