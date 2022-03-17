Russia Refuses To Comply With ICJ Order To Stop Ukraine War; 'no Consent Here'

In a significant development, Russia on Thursday, March 17, refused the demand of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the war in Ukraine. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the ICJ has a concept of 'consent of the parties,' and there was no such 'consent' to end the war, on Moscow's part.

"No, we cannot take this decision into account. The International Court of Justice has such a concept as 'the consent of the parties.' There can be no consent here," said Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik.

ICJ calls on Russia to immediately suspend operation in Ukraine

Earlier on February 25, Ukraine initiated proceedings against Russia, urging the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately halt all military actions in the territory of the former, pending the holding of a hearing.

It claimed that Russia's rationale to commence a special military operation was based on a "lie" that genocide had been committed in Luhansk and Donetsk. Agreeing with this line of argument, the ICJ observed that Ukraine has a right to not be subjected to a military operation by Russia for the purpose of preventing and punishing a genocide in the territory of the former.

A week after the arguments concluded, the International Court of Justice on March 16, Wednesday announced its verdict. The bench headed by ICJ President John E. Donoghue, ICJ Vice President Kirill Gevorgian and other judges, touched on the evidence in the case filed, statements made by the officials of Ukraine and Russia, and opined that jurisdiction of the world body can be invoked.

In its order, the court said that Russia shall immediately suspend the operation (13:2 votes), and shall stop all organisations controlled by it shall not take any more action (13:2 votes).

The court bench headed by President John E. Donoghue, reading the verdict, outlined with regret that Russia did not partake in the proceeding. "The non-appearance of a party does give a negative impact as the court might have received good assistance from the other side as well. However, the non-presence of any party doesn't mean that justice won't be served," Donoghue said.

After the order, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the ruling, calling it a 'complete victory.' Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy stated that the order is binding on Russia under international law, and ignoring it will drive the Russian Federation into greater isolation.

Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

Image: AP/ANI