Russia does not intend to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), avered Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, citing the treaty's lack of adherence to global standards. The Russian ombudsman was addressing a regular press briefing on Friday following the conclusion of the first conference of state- participants of the TPNW. She went on to add that the development of the TPNW- which is the first international binding contract that aims for a comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons, targetting complete elimination - is "premature and erroneous."

"Russia, like all other states with military nuclear potential, did not take part in the conference of states-participants of the TPNW and does not intend to do so in the future. We also do not plan to build joint work with auxiliary structures created as part of the interaction of the participants of the TPNW to implement it," Zakharova was quoted as saying by TASS.

Zakharova further underlined that the Kremlin will not be a part of the "final documents" as the assertive advancement of the treaty deepens disunity between states and undermine the regime or Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear weapons. She further noted that the agreement does not counter the escalating nuclear risks and makes no effort whatsoever to "bring humanity one step closer to the goal." She went on to add that the efforts to universalise the TPNW do not "take into account the military-political and military-strategic situation" and contributes widening rift between nuclear and non-nuclear states. The treaty, she went on to say, "runs counter to the principle that nuclear disarmament should be carried out in such a way that it would lead to "an increase in the level of security for all." We do not see realistic ways to implement any - or practical measures to directly reduce nuclear weapons."

Russia never threatened to use nuclear weapons: Zakharova

The Russian Federation has never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons, Zakharova added, stressing that the approach to the issue is only for deterrence. The potential use of weapons of mass destruction can only "arouse bewilderment," she added. “The statements made one day before the Conference of the [TPNW] States Parties in the context of the Ukrainian conflict regarding ‘mutual threats to use nuclear weapons,’ as well as individual statements from the rostrum of the conference about Russia’s alleged ‘nuclear blackmail’ cannot but arouse bewilderment. We emphasize again: no ‘nuclear threats’ have ever been and are not heard from Russia,” her statement read. She shed light on the fact that nuclear weapons were a prominent and easy way to keep rivals at bay. She also warned other nations against using malicious methods to distort Russian policy to suit their propaganda.

(Image: AP)