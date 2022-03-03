Russia Rejects 'incalculable Loss' In Ukraine Claim, Says Nearly 498 Troops Killed So Far

Almost a week after Russian troops invaded the Ukrainian territory and launched a brazen attack on the country, the Russian Defence Ministry has finally revealed a figure of its casualties in the ongoing military operation. In a statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday, it said that around 498 Russian soldiers have been killed in the ongoing attack, while other 1,597 have been injured since the beginning of the military operation last week.

As reported by the Russian news agency RIA, it has also been said that more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops and 'nationalists' were also killed in the attacks while around 3,700 were injured as the former Soviet Union state remains under the state of attack. While the numbers cannot be independently verified at this moment, no remarks have been made from the Ukrainian side till now.

Russia's response came shortly after several reports suggesting 'incalculable losses' start surfacing regarding the killing of Russian troops in Ukraine. Dismissing it, Russian Major General Igor Konashenkov revealed the country's own count of military casualties. On the contrary, Ukraine's presidential advisor has been saying something else adding that more than 7,000 Russian troops were killed by the Ukrainian forces, while many soldiers and officers were also taken as prisoners of war.

Kharkiv remains under heavy attack

Meanwhile, as the conflict between both the countries has entered Day 7, Russia has been claiming of taking control of the entire Ukrainian city, Kherson which is located near the Black Sea and is close to Moldova. On the other hand, heavy bombings have been also reported from Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country. Russian planes have been carrying out intensive shelling in the city hitting down various buildings including a school and a council building among the ones. Also, around 21 people have been killed and 112 injured so far. This came just after Kyiv came under heavy attack by Russia witnessing huge damage to the capital city.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 civilians have been reported dead as the conflict intensified seven days after the start of the invasion.

Notably, the delegations of the Russian and Ukrainian are also slated to hold their second rounds of ceasefire talks on Thursday morning.

