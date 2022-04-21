Amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Russia has refused the UN Secretary General's request for a four-day pause in fighting in Ukraine during Easter. Speaking at the UN Security Council on Thursday, the Russian representative at the UNSC said that the calls for peace and a cease-fire sound "very false and insincere in these conditions."

"The calls for truce only mean a desire to give the Kyiv nationalists and radicals a break so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, ATGMs and MANPADS, and simultaneously arrange new inhuman provocations," the Russian official added.

Earlier on April 19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed for a four-day humanitarian pause in the war to allow for the opening of humanitarian assistance corridors during the Orthodox Christians’ Holy Week.

The UN chief emphasised the importance of an urgent cease-fire, noting that the Easter season is approaching amid an increasing Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. He proposed that the pause should begin on Holy Thursday, which is observed by Orthodox Christians, who make up the majority of Ukraine's population.

“The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine,” Guterres remarked, Associated Press (AP) reported.

.@antonioguterres закликав встановити з 21 квітня «великоденну гуманітарну паузу» для організації гуманітарних коридорів і евакуації цивільних. Позиція московського фюрера була озвучена вже за декілька годин на Радбезі Послухайте і ви! Не мені ж одному це трійло регулярно терпіти pic.twitter.com/mV0YkHSGfQ — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) April 20, 2022

Attempt to evacuate people in Mariupol fails amid continued shelling

Meanwhile, Russian bombardment pummelled the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol, as a fighter on the inside released a video plea for assistance. He claimed defenders holed up in a steel plant "may only have a few days or hours remaining."

Owing to the ongoing violence, another attempt to evacuate citizens stranded in the destroyed port city failed on Wednesday, and the number of people fleeing Ukraine surpassed 5 million.

Kremlin says it submitted a draft of its demands for a ceasefire

As per AP, the Kremlin announced that it has submitted a draft of its demands for a ceasefire but the West rushed to supply Ukraine with more powerful weapons in response to Russia's renewed push to seize the industrial east.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin complimented the country's army on the successful launch of the Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, on April 20. He claimed that the Sarmat missile system will safeguard Russia's security and make anyone preparing to strike Moscow 'think twice'.

Image: AP