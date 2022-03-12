Russia Releases Footage Of Its Forces Capturing Hostomel Airfield Near Kyiv; Watch

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has released footage of the landing operation to capture the Hostomel airfield. The airfield, northwest of the capital city Kyiv, was captured by Russian forces on February 25 after a massive fight between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

The Gostomel or Hostomel airfield, which is alongside the Antonov airport, close to Kyiv, is a vital staging post for a planned assault on the capital city. After taking control, Russia destroyed the world's largest aircraft Antonov An-225 'Mriya'.

In the clip, Russian troops can be seen landing from a military aircraft while huge black smoke can be seen rising from kilometres ahead.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had informed that 7,144 people had been evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities, including Hostomel.

"7,144 people have been rescued from Enerhodar, Bucha, Hostomel and Kozarovychi," Zelensky said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reportedly hit

While targeting the port city of Mariupol, Russian forces shelled a mosque sheltering over 80 people, including children. There was no immediate word on casualties. In the capital region, air raid sirens rang and artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter.

Fighting was reported in multiple areas around Kyiv. Moscow's slow, grinding apparent attempt to encircle the city and the bombardment of other population centres mirror tactics that Russian forces previously used in other campaigns, notably in Chechnya and Syria to crush the armed resistance.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has already sent 2.5 million people fleeing the country. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many Ukrainian civilians.

On the economic and political front, the United States and its allies imposed further sanctions on Russia, President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the US will downgrade trade status with Russia and will ban imports of Russian alcohol, seafood and diamonds.