Russia Reveals 'evidence' On US-funded Biolabs In Ukraine, Claims 6 Viruses Identified

In a significant development, Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday presented documents wherein it sought to confirm the cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in the production of bioweapons. The documents dated March 6, 2015, reveals the Pentagon’s direct participation in financing military biological projects in Ukraine, the ministry noted.

“The total US funding for military biological work carried out in the laboratories of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense amounted to 32 million dollars,” said the commander of the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian scientists identified six families of viruses, including coronaviruses, and three types of pathogenic bacteria as part of the project. In addition, the Kharkiv Institute of Veterinary Medicine studied wild birds as carriers of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

'Ukraine studied viruses that could be disguised as natural disease outbreaks': Russia

He claimed that these biological laboratories were chosen by the project to study the pathogens of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis, and hantaviruses since these pathogens have natural foci in Ukraine and Russia.

"Their use can be disguised as natural disease outbreaks. That is why this project received additional funding, and the deadlines for its implementation were extended," said the representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"During the implementation of these projects, six families of viruses (including coronaviruses) and three types of pathogenic bacteria (causative agents of plague, brucellosis, and leptospirosis) were isolated. This is due to the main characteristics of these pathogens that make them attractive for infection purposes: drug resistance, rapid spread from animals to humans, and so on," Kirillov said.

Russia further noted that in April 2018, Pentagon representatives had visited local health facilities, where they saw the results of an epidemiological investigation and copied medical records.

"Due to the sharp increase in the number of tuberculosis infections caused by new multidrug-resistant strains in the DPR and LPR in 2018, more than 70 cases with a rapid death were detected in the Pesok region – a deliberate infection, or an accidental leakage of the pathogen?" asked Kirillov.

US, Ukraine deny developing biological weapons

The US meanwhile has rejected the accusations of running military bio-activities on Ukrainian territory and rebuked Moscow's claims as "propaganda and disinformation." In response to Russia’s allegations, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning, stating that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine. Psaki also termed Russia’s claim as “preposterous."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's allegations worried him as Russia usually carried out those actions which they accuse others of. Besides, Ukraine, its neighbouring countries have also come in Ukraine's support. 'Nothing new', said Poland refuting Russia's allegation of Ukraine possessing biological weapons.