Russia Salvages Its Large Landing Ship Hit By Ukrainian Missile In March As War Rages

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 130, Moscow managed to rescue a massive landing ship which was scuttled by its crew after Kyiv’s forces damaged the vessel in the landing port of Berdyansk on 24 March. A Russian-appointed official in southern Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov said on Telegram that Ukraine attacked the port held by Moscow with Tochka-U ballistic missiles. He informed that the Russian crew decided to sink the ship “to prevent detonation of the on-board munitions by the fire that had started”.

It is also the first time that Russia confirmed Ukrainian missiles hitting its large landing even though Kyiv had said that it shelled the vessel. BBC stated that Russian reports have not mentioned the details of the ship’s damage but say that it will be towed to Kerch in Crimea. The Black Sea peninsula was taken by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine named Russian ship ‘Orsk’ sank on March 24

Earlier, while bagging a victory in the early days of the war, the Ukrainian military had named the Russian ship ‘Orsk’ which was attacked on 24 March. However, as per the report, the ship salvaged by Russia now is named ‘Saratov’. Orsk is another of the six large landing ships in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The media outlet stated that the fleet’s website has confirmed Saratov’s sinking and that it was damaged on 24 March but did not mention an attack by Ukraine as the cause.

Contradicting the version posted by Rogov on Telegram, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet’s website said that Saratov “was damaged by fire and the explosions triggered by it" and added, “With damage to its hull the ship sank at its berth”.

While the war is now entering its fifth month, Ukraine took pride in knocking out Black Sea Fleet Flagship, the missile cruiser Moskva in April. The Ukrainian military struck the ship with two Neptune missiles which ultimately led to the sinking of Moskva. Russia, however, disputed Kyiv’s claims and said that the ship sank after a huge fire on board. Saratov, as per the report, joined the Soviet navy in 1964 and can carry up to 20 tanks, or 25 armoured personnel or 50 trucks and 400 marines.

