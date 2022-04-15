Russia Says Foreign Carriers Refusing To Transport Its Cargoes Amid Ukraine War: Report

Amidst its relentless war against Ukraine, the Russian government has accused certain foreign logistics companies of refusing to transport Moscow's cargoes. Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that some issues are being reported as a result of a number of significant multinational carriers' refusal to comply, mainly from unfriendly states, RIA Novosti reported. The Ministry further stated that difficulties were caused by the European Union's (EU's) restriction on trucks with Russian licence, as well as European insurers' refusal to cover risks for EU cars in Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and assisting Russian businesses in resolving issues linked to the delivery of goods subject to sanctions. Earlier this week, the Ministry had stated that it is preparing a list of brands whose items can be imported into Russia without copyright holders' consent. As per reports, the list will not include any commodities, but only trademark products that have been discontinued or suspended in the Russian Federation.

Russia approves parallel imports to accommodate foreign goods' demands

The Russian government had previously approved parallel imports to accommodate the demand for foreign goods.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the list of commodities would be selected based on proposals from interested federal executive entities. This list is expected to comprise products that are required to saturate the consumer market. The Ministry is also reportedly putting together a final list of light industry and other consumer market brands.

Sanctions continue to mount on Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that several countries across the world continue to impose sanctions on Russia in the wake of its incessant military aggression in Ukraine.

Last week, the Kremlin stated that Moscow will redirect coal supplies to alternative markets after the European Union rejected the shipments. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the coal shipments will be diverted to different markets as Europe refused to consume it.

"Of course, coal is still a very popular commodity," TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying. Notably, the European Union members approved the fifth set of sanctions against Russia on April 7.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)